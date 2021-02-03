Posted: Feb 03, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) mourns the passing of active Tulsa Firefighter & former Bartlesville Firefighter Jake Riner. Riner was 35-years-old.

The BFD announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that services for Riner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Bartlesville First Church located at 4715 Price Road. Mask use is mandatory for those that attend in person. Services will also be live-streamed via the Bartlesville First Church Facebook page.

If you would like to provide support for the family, and in lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation is available through the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Funds and / or donations can be made through Facebook via The HELPS Organization as part of a trust being established for Riner's children.

A link to the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund can be found here.

A link to the HELPS Organization can be found here.