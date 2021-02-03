Posted: Feb 03, 2021 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 3:47 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday answering to three misdemeanor complaints. Justin Phelps appeared over teleconference from the Washington County Correctional Facility.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to investigate a vehicle burglary at Bartlesville hotel on the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard on January 31. It is alleged that Phelps was trying to sell a stolen vase to other hotel guests.

Phelps was also in possession of a stolen oil lamp and metal cup. A witness stated Phelps had other stolen property that came from a nearby storage unit that was unlocked. One gram of methamphetamine was found in hotel room occupied by the defendant. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the room.

Bond for Phelps was set at $1,000. Phelps will return to court on Thursday where formal charges could be presented.