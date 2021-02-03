Posted: Feb 03, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

Producers of the movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” are now holding casting calls for Osage Children. These casting calls are being held online at RHCtalent@gmail.com. To apply, send a current photo and the child’s height.

Directors are currently seeking girls aged three through six. Matching siblings who could portray the same character at various ages would be ideal. They are also seeking male toddlers younger than four. For this role, they are seeking children with blue eyes.

They are also searching for brother and sister siblings who are aged seven or eight. Osage children aged six through sixteen are also encouraged to apply for various background positions.

You are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, but the deadline is Monday, February 15th.