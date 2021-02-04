Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville

Posted: Feb 04, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 9:57 AM

OKM Scholarships

Tom Davis
Each year, OKM Music offers two $1,000 merit-based scholarships to local students. This opportunity allows OKM Music to give back to the community that has supported it for more than 30 years.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ryan Martin with OKM outlined the scholarships.
 
The following scholarships are offered every year:
 
The Thomasane Chapple Memorial Scholarship Fund-for Rising Stars ages 4-18 will enhance their access to music instruction outside the classroom.  Application due date: Friday, June 4, 2021
 
The Mihm Scholarship Fund- for Bartlesville High School seniors will support their goals of higher education in music.Application due date: Friday, March 12, 2021
 
Previous High School winners:
 
Abigail Claussen
 
Lane Cabler 
 
Gary Hoover
 
 
Martin said, "OKM is helping shape the future of the music and arts programs in this community by supporting local students aspiring to careers in music and the arts."
 
Log on to www.okmmusic.org for more information. 
 
