Posted: Feb 02, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 2:19 PM

Max Gross

The Caney Valley (OK) School district posted an update on Facebook about a rumored threat at the high school. Superintendent Steven Cantrell says that someone posted on social media saying, "It would be funny if someone were to bring a gun to school."

The post was immediately reported to local law enforcement and an investigation is currently pending. It was discovered that student who made the threat is not on campus. Cantrell wanted to clarify that the school is not in lock down and never went into a lock down.

Additional police presence will be on campus Wednesday. Cantrell wanted to encourage parents to discuss with students how serious any mention of school violence can be.