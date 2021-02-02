Posted: Feb 02, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey gave his monthly COVID-19 update at Monday evening's city council meeting. Bailey said that while it is at a slow rate, he is seeing case numbers decline around the area and at the state level as well.

Bailey says that many predictions he has looked at indicated that cases would plateau toward the end of January. He is hoping a number of factors will allow that to happen.

The City of Bartlesville will continue promoting the three W's of washing your hands, watching your distance and wearing your mask. In the near future, they will add a fourth item to that list, which will be to get vaccinated. Bailey says they aren't pushing that very hard right now because the demand far outweighs the supply.