Posted: Feb 02, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 10:43 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,296 new COVID-19 cases across the state. 38 total deaths are being reported statewide. However, no local deaths have been reported over the last two days. 1,206 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is currently listing 360 active cases, a decrease of 13 active cases since Monday’s report. Osage County is reporting 314 active cases, a decrease of 11 active cases since the last report. Nowata County is listing 93 active cases, showing minimal change since the last update.

