Posted: Feb 02, 2021

Oklahoma Union Homecoming Interviews Continue on KRIG

Garrett Giles

At Oklahoma Union High School, it's Neon Day!

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Tuesday on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. with Kennedy Sturgeon and Caden Davis compliments of Blake Collier Leather Works.

Wednesday is Wacky Wednesday at Oklahoma Union High School. Homecoming interviews will continue on KRIG on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with Shelbi Key and Bryce Gillespie, compliments of Welch State Bank.


