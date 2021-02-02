Posted: Feb 02, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

A teacher at Bartlesville High School resigned on Monday, prompting Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) to investigate the matter.

Bartlesville Radio received an email from a concerned listener about posts that the teacher was making on Reddit.

Granger Meador, BPS Executive Director of Technology & Communications, said if there is any concern in their findings then they would refer that to the Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Communciations from parents, students, and the community is what keeps kids safe. Meador said this communication has proven true in Bartlesville Public Schools when it has come down to gun safety, students who might be a threat to others, or any concerns about staff members. He said they appreciate people sharing information with the district so they can do their due diligence to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Meador said he is unaware of any specific concerns that they've discovered that involve any of Bartlesville's students or employees. He said they're still following up on this matter to make sure that everyone is safe and that nothing untoward has occurred that involves a student.