Posted: Feb 02, 2021 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 12:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The candidate filing period for municipal offices in the towns of Copan, Ramona and Ochelata opened on Monday.

By the end of the day on Monday, the Town of Copan saw incumbents Donna Stephens and Kay Ko Holmes file for their seats on the Town Council. In the Town of Ramona, Christine Clark filed for the four year Treasurer's term. Lastly, Michele Rader filed for the clerk position in the Town of Ochelata.

No candidates have filed for the two trustee seats in Ramona. There are three trustee seats in Ochelata that are yet to see a candidate file.

The candidate filing period ends on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Candidates for the offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board. Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101 and can also be found on the State Election Board website – elections.ok.gov.