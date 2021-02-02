Posted: Feb 02, 2021 8:40 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

On The Rock Ministries is renovating the Crystal Creamery to convert it onto their new Youth Development Center.

The donated building at 515 W. Frank Phillips Blvd., will be used to expand On The Rock's services, using the campus for GED classes and a place for high school-aged teenagers to spend time

.

The nonprofit is raising $999,000 to make necessary structural improvements to the building and start new programs.