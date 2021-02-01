Posted: Feb 01, 2021 9:04 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 9:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The one fourth of a percent sales tax, which helps generate revenue for the Bartlesville economic development program, expires in June. To renew that ordinance, eligible voters in the City of Bartlesville must vote to keep the tax in place. City Clerk Jason Muninger explains how useful the tax has been in recent years.

This is a measure Bartlesville residents have passed the last six times it has been up for a vote. The vote will be held on Tuesday, April 6th.