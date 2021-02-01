Posted: Feb 01, 2021 8:36 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 9:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Language was added to an ordinance regarding alcoholic beverages and an occupation tax during the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night.

With new Oklahoma laws that are in effect and the new Scissortail Brewing Company at 623 Don Tyler Avenue, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they cannot charge more for an occupational tax than what the State of Oklahoma does. Trease said he was informed that the City of Dewey's only brewery license was $1,250 per year. He said the State of Oklahoma, for a small brewer of 25,000 barrels or less, charges $125 per year.

The goal in adding the language in the ordinance was to match the State of Oklahoma.Trease added that the Scissortail Brewing Company plans to distribute beer. He said that means they had to include language in the ordinance that deals with the distribution of alcohol and an added $750 for the license.

The Dewey City Council and the Dewey Public Works Authority would approve their fiscal year 2019-2020 audit as well on Monday night.

Photo courtesy: Scissortail Brewing Company