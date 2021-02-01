Posted: Feb 01, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with counts of vehicle burglary, possession of CDS and driving with defective equipment on a vehicle.

Early Monday morning, dispatch observed a possible vehicle burglary in progress at 5400 Cooper Ct. in Bartlesville. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect, later identified as Kobe Wayne Guess, was driving west in a dark sedan. Officers located a vehicle fitting this description driving west on Price Rd. and initiated a traffic stop upon noticing the car didn't have working license plate lights.

Guess, nor the passenger could provide a reason for being in the area, citing they were, “just driving around.” While speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, officers could smell an odor commonly associated with unburnt marijuana.

While viewing video footage of the burglary, it was discovered that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, white shoes and black gloves. While searching the vehicle, officers located black gloves. Guess was wearing the black hoodie and white shoes. A green plastic marijuana container, with marijuana inside, was also located in the vehicle. An “out of place” CD and knife collection were also found. Officers believe this may be what Guess took from the victim.

Bond for Guess was set at $10,000 and he is due back in court on Friday, February 12th at 9 a.m.