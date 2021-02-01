Posted: Feb 01, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved an agreement and notice to proceed on Monday morning regarding a bid between the Board and Logos Construction Company, LLC.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap reminded the Board that they had opened bids last week for bridge repairs on County Road 3900 in southern Washington County. He said there was an inspection that required 24 plates welded between I-beams across the bridge.

The Circuit Engineering District (CED) gave Commissioner Dunlap $30,000 for this process. Commissioner Dunlap said they put the work out for bid because they knew the work would exceed the $50,000 amount. He said Logos Construction had a bid worth $57,000 while other bidders put out amounts exceeding $100,000, so he was relieved and ecstatic to accept the bid from Logos.

Monday's action basically put a contract in place between the Washington County Board of Commissioners and Logos Construction.

Commissioner Mitch Antle favored the item but added some discussion before a formal vote was held. Commissioner Antle said material request grants from the CED is technically not a grant. However, Commissioner Antle said it is money given from the CED to individual counties. He said the CED has returned approximately $4.5-million since 2006 the the counties by way of those "grants."

The terminology for the "grants" may change. The real point of discussion is that Commissioner Antle wanted Commissioner Dunlap to make sure that the materials portion of the "grant" needs to be close to the $30,000 amount provided to his District from the CED.

The Washington County Commissioners also approved a request for the first quarter for an Emergency Management Performance Grant. This item was presented on behalf of the Washington County Emergency Management Team.