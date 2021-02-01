Posted: Feb 01, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 10:20 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,396 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s situation update. 17 new deaths are being reported across the state, none of which were local. 1,291 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is currently reporting 373 active cases. Osage County is reporting 325 active cases. Nowata County is listing 94 active cases.

