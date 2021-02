Posted: Feb 01, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

It's Jersey Day / Sports Hero Day at Oklahoma Union High School. Deck out in your favorite team.

Homecoming royalty interviews begin on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. on Monday with Kayton O'Brien and Jack Campos compliments of The Woodshed.

Tuesday is Neon Day at Oklahoma Union High School. Homecoming interviews at OKU will continue Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. with Kennedy Sturgeon and Caden Davis compliments of Blake Collier Leather Works.