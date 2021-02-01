Posted: Feb 01, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 9:56 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several business items at Monday morning’s meeting. 911 Trust Authority Chairman Jerome Gnatek wanted to discuss an issue with notifying county residents of their new 911 address.

Gnatek said he has nearly 3,000 envelopes that need to be stamped. He had sought a machine to do this from the post office in South Coffeyville. Ultimately, courthouse staff agreed to help put the stamps on by hand.

The commissioners opened four bids for polypropylene pipes. Chairman Burke LaRue said many of the usual bidders did not send in packets. The board will award bids at next week’s meeting.

Also, county clerk Kay Spurgeon said there will not be a fair board election this month. John Fitzwater will represent district three and Joan Langworhty will represent district two. No one filed for the district one seat. The county commissioners will be tasked with finding a representative.