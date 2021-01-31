Posted: Jan 31, 2021 7:03 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2021 7:22 AM

Tom Davis

Storms with high winds and occasional hail raced across northern Nowata County in Oklahoma and Montgomery County in Kansas Saturday.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Wann, OK at about 1:45pm and again touching the ground at about 1:55pm Saturday.

A funnel cloud was also spotted on the ground around 2:15pm near South Coffeyville,OK.

We have not yet received any reports of damage, but hail was seen by witnesses on the ground at times looking like small piles of snow and some roads in the area were reported to be flooded over due to the accompanying rain.

Photos Courtesy of Dayna Jarman / Judd Strom