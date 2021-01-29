Posted: Jan 29, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Local fire departments have put out a call for prayer for the Waynoka Fire Department (WFD) in western Oklahoma.

The WFD lost two firefighters as they battled a house fire in the 1700 Block of Locust Street in Waynoka around 3:30 a.m. on Friday (pictured courtesy of KFOR-TV). The firefighters went into the home looking for victims in the blaze when the roof collapsed, trapping them inside. Two residents of the home also died in the fire.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the deadly house fire. No names have been released at this time.

The Copan Fire Department took to Facebook to say their prayers go out to their brothers and sisters at the Waynoka Fire Department.

The Ramona Police Department also took to Facebook, saying: "Prayers for our fellow first responders in Waynoka."

The Bartlesville Fire Department simply changed its profile picture to display a fire department shield with a red line through it with a single word, which reads "Waynoka."

The Ochelata Fire Department released this statement on Facebook on Friday afternoon:

"Prayers going out to Waynoka Fire Dept., the firefighters families, their community and the families who lost loved ones in the house fire early this morning. 2 firefighters and 2 members of the household perished in the fire."