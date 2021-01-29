Posted: Jan 29, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) has invited members of the media to spend a day training with its new MILO Range Simulation Trainging System.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said this is an interactive "shoot / don't shoot" simulator. Chief Roles said the BPD wanted to invite members of the media to go through scenarios on the MILO system. He said he wants the media to see what it's like to be faced with some of the decisions police officers across the nation have to face on a daily basis.

Chief Roles hopes the media will go through the training to gain a better understanding, and maybe an even better overall view, of what faces law enforcement officers every day.

The MILO Media Day will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2nd at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at Tri County Tech.

The Bartlesville Police Department and Tri County Tech announced that they would be bringing this use-of-force and firearm simulation training to local law enforcement earlier this month. To read more about the launch of the program and what it means for our area, click here.