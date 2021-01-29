Posted: Jan 29, 2021 11:04 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 11:04 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department will provide another COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Saturday, February 6th. The event will take place at the Osage Nation Civic Center in Pawhuska from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The COVID vaccine is being administered for Native Americans aged 55 and above. To get the vaccine, you must have a CDIB card or some proof that you are a federally recognized tribe. Anyone looking to get vaccinated must have an updated and active health chart with the Osage Nation Health Department.

If you do not yet fall in the category to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you can sign-up to get on the wait list. For questions, call 918-287-0076.