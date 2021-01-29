Posted: Jan 29, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning Oklahomans about a scam caller that is posing as a "state trooper."

The OHP has been advised of at least two different occurrences over the past two weeks. The caller claims they're raising money for fallen troopers or fallen highway patrolmen and is asking for credit card information over the phone.

The OHP wants Oklahoma residents to be aware that they do not solicit money in any format.