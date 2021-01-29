Posted: Jan 29, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 10:32 AM

Max Gross

One Nowata County COVID-19 death is being reported in Friday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The report lists a man in the 50 to 64 year old age bracket. This the second consecutive day a death has been reported in Nowata County and the 14th death overall.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 323 active cases, an increase of 11 active cases. Osage County is listing 300, a decrease of 12 active cases since Thursday’s report. Nowata County is reporting 82 active cases, down three active cases since the last report.

Statewide, 2,787 new COVID-19 cases are being reported on Friday. 48 total deaths were listed in the report. 1,247 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

MORE INFO HERE.