Posted: Jan 29, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 9:51 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Huskies were scheduled to host Newkirk for homecoming Friday evening, but that game has since been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Newkirk basketball team.

Homecoming will now take place this Tuesday against Pawnee. Coronation will take place during halftime of the boy’s game.