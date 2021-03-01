Posted: Jan 29, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 9:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools is looking for you to nominate a full-time teacher, coach, or counselor for an appreciation award.

The Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award is a cash award presented annually to a full-time Bartlesville Public School District teacher, coach or counselor who exemplifies the dynamic qualities of an outstanding educator and citizen. This award is not for the “best teacher,” but for one who exemplifies the finest in the profession.

Teachers honored with a nomination should communicate effectively with students, parents, administrators and other teachers. They should also engage students in creative and imaginative learning activities, inspire students to do their best and try harder when they fail, and reach-out to students of all backgrounds and abilities to help them to succeed.

Who Can Make a Nomination?

Anyone whose life has been touched by a Bartlesville teacher, coach or counselor:

Current or former students

Parents

Community members

Fellow teachers

School administrators

Why Make a Nomination?

To honor a teacher who helped you succeed.

To thank a counselor for helping you learn how to learn.

To show appreciation to a coach for helping your child gain self-confidence.

To thank a peer for taking time to mentor and help you grow.

To recognize a teacher for their caring, positive attitude.

Nomination Forms are due by March 1st, 2021. A nomination form can be completed online here.