Posted: Jan 29, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

We had our first quorum for CAPITOL CALL 2021 Friday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 with Senator Julie Daniels, Rep. Judd Strom and newcomer Rep. Wendi Stearman.

Our lawmakers began our roundtable by letting us know how many bills they will have to go through on day one of the new legislative session in Oklahoma City next week. Both Senator Daniels and Representative Strom said many of the bills are carried over from last year's session--many delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Daniels and Strom asked constituents to be patient as they work through the piles of bills in the beginning.

Rep. Wendi Stearman gave us the story on her first piece of legislation to return the legislative authority to the legislature including during times of emergency declarations. Stearman clarifies that Governor Stitt has execised great restraint duing the COVID-19 pandemic, but she says that is the good behavior of the person and that the legislative authority needs to be placed in statute.

Rep. Judd Strom has been busy already with committee work. He is the chair of the general government committee and also serves on the judiciary committee.

Rep. Strom was kind enough to entertain a question a new bill regarding Bigfoot hunting season brought up by Rep Humpries from Southeast Oklahoma. Strom says the bill is very much about tourism and that Rep Humphries has already gotten a lot of free national and international media attention that the area couldn't even begin think about paying for.

Senator Daniels reminded those who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccines that the must retrun to the online portals to sign up for their second round. She understands the frustrations and the waiting, but reminded everyone that Oklahoma is doing a lot better with COVD-19 distribution than most.

Rep. Strom said the budget outlook is flat for righ now. He added that the fact Oklahoma was able to remain open much more than other states kept things from being a whole lot worse.