Posted: Jan 28, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Mike Tolson’s term is expiring as board member for Pawhuska Schools. Running for the seat is Justin Turney, Shannon Shaw Duty and Lyndell R. Malone.

Duty, who is from Fairfax, is the editor for the Osage News in Pawhuska. She recently sat down with Tolson and talked about what some of her top priorities would be if she were to take office.

Turney says that Pawhuska and the surrounding area is very diverse and because of that, the school board is one of the most important entities in the community. To make the district thrive, Turney says it is important to be open to the public.

Malone is the third person running for the school board seat. She has lived in Pawhuska for four years and wants to be a voice for special-needs students. Malone, along with her husband, own four businesses in town. Malone says she wants to see the school be the best it can be in all areas.

The general election is set for Tuesday, February 9th.