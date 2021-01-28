Posted: Jan 28, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may hear a presentation on commercial property assessed clean energy or C-PACE in a future Commissioners' meeting.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle discussed this item with the other two members of the Board of County Commissioners this week, stating that there seems to be some interest locally in this process. He said the C-PACE process can't begin unless the Board resolves for it to begin.

C-PACE is said to be a tool that can finance energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements on commercial property. Commissioner Antle told the Board to think of retrofits if they owned a business. He said C-PACE would allow improvements to be made on a large capital facility while tying the assessed value of the property to energy efficiency.

This would only would relate to clean energy projects. Commissioner Antle said that can include windows, lighting, and more. He said the Board may hear a presentation on C-PACE and see if it would be something they would want to implement in Washington County. All three Commissioners agreed that a presentation would be worth listening to.