Posted: Jan 28, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 9:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Caney Police Department (CPD) has set up a way for you to socially distance while also spreading the love for each other this new year.

The CPD has made Valentine cards and coloring cards for anyone who would like to stop by and get one at 100 W. 4th Avenue in Caney.

If you choose to stop by and help spread the love to the police department, there is also a box where you may leave your Valentine’s cards. You may help yourself to a piece of candy when you stop by as well.

If you choose to pick up a coloring card for you and your kiddo(s) to work on, you're asked to share your creation on Facebook and tag the Caney Police Department. The CPD said it would love to see your work.