Posted: Jan 28, 2021 9:14 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 9:16 AM

Garrett Giles

During the Washington County Fire Department's (WCFD) regular business meeting this month, Chief Kary Cox presented Captain Lloyd Guatney with a 40 year commendation pin from the WCFD.

Capt. Guatney was one of the founding members of the WCFD and is said to be an asset to the department through training and administration. He is also said to be a mentor to many and a source of knowledge for new firefighters to look towards during their training and response activities.

Pictured left to right: Chief Kary Cox, Captain Lloyd Guatney