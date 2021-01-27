Posted: Jan 27, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

A suspect in a robbery case that took place in Ramona over the weekend has been located and arrested.

In recent days, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Office had been working with multiple agencies including the Tulsa Office of the FBI, the Ramona Police Department and the Bartlesville Police Department. On Tuesday, he said they were close to an arrest.

According to Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland, Tavian Steward (mugshot below) is currently in custody at the David L. Moss Detention Center in Tulsa County on a charge of kidnapping. The U.S. Marshall's office has a hold placed on Mr. Steward as there are charges pending through the U.S. District Court. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is seeking a warrant for Steward for kidnapping and armed robbery – stemming from the Ramona robbery incident on Saturday.

Steward entered the Dollar General, located at the SW corner of U.S. Highway 75 and W 3900 road around noon on Saturday, Jan. 23rd. Steward was observed on video to walk around the store and then approached the clerk with a gun.

Steward had the clerk go into an office where the clerk was not allowed to leave. He then fled the store with forty-two dollars taken from the store.

The Tulsa Police Department located Steward walking away from a vehicle, believed to be the same vehicle used in the robbery at the Dollar General in Washington County, in the area of N. 41st Street and Memorial. The vehicle, Steward was walking away from, was determined to have been stolen.

Steward had a black colored handgun on his person when he was arrested. Steward will have an additional hold placed on him through the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office once charges are filed in Washington County District Court for kidnapping and armed robbery.