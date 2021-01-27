Posted: Jan 27, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,686 COVID-19 cases in its latest situation update. There are 65 deaths being listed in the report, including four in Washington County. There are 1,322 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The report lists 290 active cases across Washington County. Osage County is reporting 330 active cases as of Wednesday’s report. Nowata County is listing 90 active cases at this time.