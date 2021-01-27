Posted: Jan 27, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

A vacant 1.5 acre lot along Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville will be developed to house a relocated restaurant and possibly retail or office spaces.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said Luigi's Italian Restaurant will relocate to the future development in the 1400 Block of South Highway 75 east of Ravenwood Drive. He said the site sits just to the north of Stride Bank.

Bartlesville's City Planning Commission considered and approved the site plan for the development. Gentges said they also amended the Plan Unit Development to increase the building space for the project from 15,000 square feet to 15,876 square feet. He said one of the plans is that Luigi's would go into the building for the restaurant while the other building would be able to house up to three tenants.

There is a long list of businesses that could go into the building next to the future Luigi's location, but Gentges said there is no word as to what businesses might go into that space at this time. Gentges said the development of a once vacant lot means a lot for the City of Bartlesville. He said it will continue Bartlesville's upward trend in economic development.

A public hearing was also held during Tuesday's City Planning Commission meeting. Gentges said one gentleman had questions that were answered by the Commission and the architect, Dan Keleher of Keleher Architect. He said there were questions regarding the maintenance of the fence between the businesses and the nearby neighborhood. Keleher assured the public that the fence would be replace because the old fence was deteriorating.

Gentges said they will continue to hear people's inputs on the project. He said the City of Bartlesville will follow the plans as presented on Tuesday.

Full design concept is pictured below.