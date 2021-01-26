Posted: Jan 26, 2021 1:34 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

There have been many questions regarding the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and how to best schedule an appointment for the injection. The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently released a video showing the best way to go about doing that.

Assistant Deputy Director with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Buffy Heater says the first step is going to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website and then filling out a questionnaire ensuring that the individual is currently eligible to take the vaccine. Once that questionnaire is completed, individuals will see a screen showing all vaccination clinics available within a certain radius, up to 100 miles, depending upon the address you provide.

Once you have selected a location that has appointments available, you will have the opportunity to schedule what time you would like to take the vaccination.

A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to you, which you must have on hand when arriving for your appointment.