Posted: Jan 26, 2021 11:48 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 2:38 PM

Garrett Giles

It's possible that a couple new restaurants could be coming to Bartlesville in the near future.

It is anticipated that a Coney I-Lander and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe may be coming to the City of Bartlesville in place of the current Lot-A-Burger location at 3113 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard (pictured).

According to Lot-A-Burger General Manager Tom Magana, Coney I-Lander should open at the beginning of April. Bartlesville Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said he has not seen anything yet in the plans for a Coney I-Lander to go into that location, but he does know the City Planning Commission may approve a lot split in the area that includes the development of a Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Gentges said that there was some discussion early on of a possible hot dog / dog park location at Osage and Hensley in downtown Bartlesville, but he hasn't heard anything specific about a Coney I-Lander yet.

Magana told Bartlesville Radio that the Lot-A-Burger would be moving to its old westside location at 1520 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard. He said they would be looking to open a second location sometime in the future.

Gentges said he's happy to hear that Lot-a-Burger would be staying in Bartlesville at some location.

Gentges said the City Planning Commission may visit the Tropical Smoothie Cafe item during a meeting in February.