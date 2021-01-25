Posted: Jan 25, 2021 5:06 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 5:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General in Ramona around noon on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Scott Owen, the suspect (pictured) commited a serious felony for a small amount of cash - $42 to be exact.

If you become a victim of a crime like this, Sheriff Owen would advise that you hand over the money because its not worth getting hurt over. He said you should let the WCSO do its job when they arrive.

Sheriff Owen said a light skinned male entered the Dollar General wearing a mask, a black jacket, black pants, a white shirt and black tennis shoes with a white sole. He said the suspect forced the store clerk out of the break room and made her open the register. The suspect then forced the victim back into the break room at gunpoint and told her to stay there while he took the cash. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a light blue or silver Toyota or Honda (pictured below).

The Bartlesville Police Department, Ramona Police Department and the FBI out of Tulsa have been assisting the WCSO in this case.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Deputy Herb Cline or Deputy Summer Davis at the WCSO at 918.332.4057. You can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 918.336.2583.