Posted: Jan 25, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nutrition Director for Osage County, Kyme Vincent has received more money to help Osage County residents than she has in past years. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners reviewed the S20 quarterly financial report for the period ending in December of last year.

Vincent is working on using that money in the coming six months, as district one commissioner Randall Jones says some of that money can be rolled over into the next fiscal year, but other funds must be used by June 30th. One problem that Vincent could face is if the State of Oklahoma were to come in and take some of those funds away.

The county gives the nutrition department $80,000 each year as well. Thus far, Vincent has spent just over a quarter of that.