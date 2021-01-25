Posted: Jan 25, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 1:21 PM

The Washington County Commissioners approved a letter from Grand Gateway regarding a REAP Grant for District Two of the County on Monday morning.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the grant in the amount of $49,269.02 is for work on County Road 4020 north of Highway 60 east of Bartlesville.

From there, the Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of equipment from the Sheriff's Office, including a 2014 Dodge Charger that received significant damage during a traffic accident in late December 2020. Sheriff Scott Owen said the deputy was not at fault for the accident that occurred on north Highway 75 in Dewey. He said Progressive has agreed to pay the WCSO $13,500.

Sheriff Owen said Progressive executed a check last week. He said the money is on the way as the WCSO and Washington County dispose of the vehicle properly.

A fully loaded Legion LED TD Light Bar from the WCSO was also disposed of during the Commissioners meeting.

Lastly, a report to officers from the Washington County Adult Drug Court for the month of December 2020 was approved by the Commissioners. The end balance cash on hand was $815.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, Feb. 1st, at 9:00 a.m.