Posted: Jan 25, 2021 12:45 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 12:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Former Osage County Sheriff George Wayman passed away at the age of 93 over the weekend. Wayman served as Osage County Sheriff from 1955 to 1989 and is credited with help organize the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association in 1970 and serving on the Oklahoma Crime Commission under three governors. Wayman was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2015.

Current Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden had the opportunity to know Wayman and had nothing but good things to say about him.

The Osage County Jail is named in Wayman's honor. Virden, along with the entire Sheriff's Department, send their condolences to the Wayman family.