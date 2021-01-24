Posted: Jan 24, 2021 10:51 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2021 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

Former Osage County Sheriff George Wayman has passed away at the age of 93. Wayman served as Osage County Sheriff from 1955 to 1989 and is credited with help organize the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association in 1970 and serving on the Oklahoma Crime Commission under three governors. Wayman was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2015. Wayman was the youngest Sheriff ever elected and has served twice as long as any other Sheriff.

A post on the Osage County Sheriff's Facebook page quotes Wayman as saying, “I loved being in law enforcement because it was never like a job to me. I always treated people with dignity and respect and never lied to them.”

(Photo Courtesy of the Osage County Sheriff's Facebook Page.)