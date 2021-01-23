Posted: Jan 23, 2021 12:24 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2021 12:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Hominy Police Department is currently searching for a runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Rayven Wallace was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Friday before she left school wearing blue jeans and a Hominy sweatshirt. It is believed that Wallace could be traveling with an unknown individual possibly to the Stillwater area or out of state.

If you have seen Wallace, been in contact with her or know anything that could help the Hominy Police Department lovage her, call the HPD at 918.885.4545 or your local police department.