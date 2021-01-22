Posted: Jan 22, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A traffic stop in Bartlesville leads to the arrest of two men and the confiscation of cash, drugs, loaded weapons, and body armor.

Bartlesville Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry said the BPD's Community Impact Team (CIT) conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Austin Michael Riley, 25, in the 1400 block of South Maple Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. He said the traffic stop was for Driving While License is Suspended.

The driver pulled into a driveway and the passenger exited the vehicle carrying two bags. The passenger, Corbin Gailin Doyle Hairgrove, 25, complied with orders to stop and get back in the car. The CIT Officer ran his K9 on the vehicle and the K9 alerted on the car. At that time both subjects were detained.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry said a safety pat down of Hairgrove and Riley was conducted and Hairgrove was found to be carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a loaded .38 Special Revolver and wearing Body Armor. He said the body armor was later identified as stolen out of Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

Cpt. Ickleberry said it is concerning to see a convicted felon (Hairgrove) that is recently out of prison with two loaded firearms and wearing body armor. He said Friday's traffic stop is not a normal traffic stop, because people that normally carry narcotics and drugs don't usually wear body armor. He said Friday could've been a bad day for the officer making the traffic stop.

Cpt. Ickleberry said the BPD also seized two bags that contained approximately 83.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 365 grams of Marijuana, three sets of scales and packaging for illegal narcotics. He said $260.00 cash was also seized from Hairgrove.

The Bartlesville Police Department is hard at work every day to get narcotics off the streets of Bartlesville, and Cpt. Ickleberry said Friday's arrests of Riley and Hairgrove shows the Community Impact Team's vigilance.

Austin Michael Riley was arrested and charged with Driving While License is Suspended.

Corbin Gailin Doyle Hairgrove was arrested and charged through Washington County for the following charges: