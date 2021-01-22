Posted: Jan 22, 2021 12:09 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 12:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Any Native American over the age of 55 with a CDIB card is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday at the Osage Nation Cultural Center. The Osage Nation Health Center is hosting a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A current and active health chart with the Osage Nation Health Department is required to get the vaccine. In order to get that, go to osagenation.gov and access the, “new patient application.”