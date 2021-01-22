Posted: Jan 22, 2021 11:28 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

Due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Barnsdall Public Schools had went to virtual learning this week with the hopes of returning to school today. Reports indicate that students and staff members continue to test positive for the coronavirus, forcing the school to extend the virtual learning plan through Tuesday with plans to return to school on Wednesday. Basketball and wrestling matches scheduled for that Tuesday evening have been canceled.

Students in first through twelfth grade will be able to find classwork on Google Classroom, while those in Pre-K and kindergarten will do assignments not requiring parents to pick up packets at the school. Those teachers will be in communication with parents and guardians on how to proceed.

Lunches will be available at the elementary circle drive on Monday and Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. If you would like a lunch, call the school at 918-847-2271.