Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 10:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday to discuss an assortment of items.

The commissioners will have continued discussion regarding the possibility of making amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings.

There will be discussion to possibly approve and sign a resolution to declare property as surplus. This property includes a snowplow, generator and vactor truck.

The commissioners will also review the second quarter nutrition 520 financial report and possibly sign a letter with Guy Engineering, allowing them to move forward with the completion of a project.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.