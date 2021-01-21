Posted: Jan 21, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 10:58 AM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford spoke out against the action of new president Joe Biden in regards to the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Biden signed an executive order pertaining to climate change that Lankford is part of the ‘democrats crusade against traditional energy’.

The action includes a revocation of the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline runs from Alberta, Canada to Southern Texas, including a stop in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Lankford said in a statement: “The southern leg of Keystone, which begins in Cushing, Oklahoma, has been complete for more than six years, but the northern leg of the pipeline—under the strictest pipeline safety standards ever implemented—has faced countless delays. Pipelines are the safest way to transport oil.”

In 2015, senator Lankford said on the senate floor that he supports pro-growth, fact-based energy policy.