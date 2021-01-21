Posted: Jan 21, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is listing a new COVID-19 death in Washington County. The report lists a man in the 50-64 age bracket. This is the 69th COVID-19 death in Washington County.



Washington County is reporting 366 active cases. Osage County is listing 333 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 106 active cases. All local counties are showing a downward trend.



Statewide 2,686 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total of 55 deaths are being listed across Oklahoma.

