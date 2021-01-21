Posted: Jan 21, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 10:25 AM

The 43rd Bartlesville Mardi Gras Party to support Martha's Task will go mobile in 2021.

According to Martha's Task Executive Director Laura Walton, they didn't feel as if they would be able to hold their normal party in close quarters due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She said they decided to provide everyone with their own socially distant and fun Mardi Gras party at home.

Smoke'n'Gumbo will catering out of their food truck this year. Walton said Martha's Task will be set up with them in the A's Wine and Spirits parking lot from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14th.

A's Wine and Spirits is located at 3812 E. Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. Walton says you will also have a choice of pre-packaged wine, water or beer to go with your cajun dinner if you buy a ticket. She said they'll include party favors such as beads, cups, mask and possibly flowers to make for a fun date night at home.

A photo booth may be provided at A's Wine and Spirits as well. Walton said they want to make the event as fun and exciting as they can under the circumstances. She added that an online auction will go live that night, which can be viewed at 32auctions.com/marthastaskmardigras2021.

For tickets, call 918.336.8275, or stop by Martha's Task at 718 S. Johnstone. Tickets can also be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

Walton said the need for funding is still just as great as in years passed. She said Martha's Task would love it if people would think outside the box and support them in this way.

Martha's Task is a non-profit that helps women in low-income situations. Walton said all of their clients are at the federal poverty level and below. She said they have two programs to help assist the women that are in need.

One of the programs is the emergency assistance program. Walton said this allows their clients to work on simple crafts to help pay off a bill or a prescription. She said the women can come in and work for a few hours before walking out the door with cash in hand.

The second program is a seamstress training program. Walton said this is their main program. She said they pay people to learn how to sew before they make items to be sold in the store at Martha's Task. 100-percent of the profits that are made on the item(s) that are sold go directly to the person that made them.

Martha's Task has been in Bartlesville since 2000, making it a 21-year-old non-profit.