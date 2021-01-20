Posted: Jan 20, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 2:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on taking their oaths of office on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Chief Hoskin Jr. said:

"Today marks, as it does every four years, a sign of renewal of, and the strengths of, America... I hope all people across the country will do their part to bring about a spirit of unity in the country and to reject hate and violence."

Chief Hoskin Jr. also said that we should let this moment serve as a reminder that the Cherokee Nation, and all of Indian Country, looks to the President of the United States, irrespective of party, to keep America's sacred promises to tribes. He said the Cherokee Nation expects the new president, and all presidents, to keep the country's promises.

In closing, Chief Hoskin Jr. said he wishes the Biden / Harris administration success and pledge to continue working with the government of the United States in the name of progress for the Cherokee people.

Cheir Hoskin Jr. watched the inauguration ceremonies with Cherokee Nation First Lady January Hoskin and their daughter Jasmine.